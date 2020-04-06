|
|
Isabel Emily Reynolds
East Islip -
Isabel Emily Reynolds was born on June 30th, 1932 and passed away on April 5th, 2020. She was the eight child of Ruth (Brill) Reynolds and James Levin Reynolds.
She was born and lived in Pawling NY until 2016 when she moved to Long Island to be near her niece. She was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy Reynolds Morrow, Gladys Reynolds Stirling, Roberta Reynolds, Georgianna Reynolds, Lida Reynolds, Estella Reynolds Seeley, Levin Reynolds, Thomas Reynolds and her youngest sibling Catherine Reynolds Parsons. She is survived by seventeen nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Isabel worked for thirteen years at the Foundation for Christian Living. She then worked for thirty-four years for Harlem Valley State Hospital in Wingdale, NY before she retired.
Isabel was an avid bowler and bowled on several leagues over the years. She even had a 300 game where she was awarded a Bowling Pin award.
Isabel was always a pet lover. She had several siamese cats including Creamy and Cabooki and in her later years had two toy poodles, Princess and Noel.
Her favorite show was always Days of our Lives and she looked forward to it daily. Her favorite Baseball team was always the METS. Each year she hoped would be their winning year!
Isabel was great with her old-time expressions including... "It's better to be fresh than stale and put out in a garbage pail" or "that's the way the mop flops!" Her favorite expression was calling everyone including herself a PIA....and we all know what that means.
Isabel was high spirited, had lots of friends, and lived a happy life. She was a great Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She will be missed.
Arrangements are being handled by Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, N.Y. There will be a Celebration of Life on a date to be determined in the future.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020