Worthington, OH - (1931-2019) Isabel Gover, 87, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, previously of Poughkeepsie, died on May 10, 2019 at Esther's Place, a senior residence.

Isabel graduated from Poughkeepsie HS, attended classes at Dutchess Community College and worked at IBM for 22 years.

Born on August 26, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of Frank and Vittoria (Covella) Surico. She was predeceased by her husband, William Gover. Also predeceased by her brothers Valerio, Benny, Matteo, Frank and John. She is survived by her sister, Ann, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in Westerville, Ohio.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019
