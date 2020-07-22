Isabell A. Curtis
Red Hook, NY - Isabell A. Curtis, 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
She was born on October 10, 1943 in Ithaca, NY the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth (Sipos) Turcsik.
She was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys, she also greatly enjoyed gardening. Her greatest joy was her family
On May 9, 1959 in Ithaca, NY she married Elliott L. "Curt" Curtis Sr. He predeceased her on March 1, 2013.
She is survived by her children, Elliott L. Curtis Jr. his wife Shirley; Michael G. Curtis; Tina Wright her husband Philip; Wendy LeGrand her husband Tom; John W. Curtis his wife Melissa; twelve grandchildren, Patricia DePolito, TJ (Jeshurn) Cleary, Ben (Sommer) Curtis, Christina and Jena Wright, Joshua Sledge, Kaylee Smith, Noah Curtis, Evan Curtis, Owen Curtis Ryan Curtis and Nash Curtis; six great grandchildren, August and Dylan DePolito, Luna Cleary, Izzy, Isaac and Ivy Curtis; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Curtis was predeceased by her parents and several siblings.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, NY will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Fr. Patrick F. Buckley, officiating.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be required.
