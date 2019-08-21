|
|
Isabella Kiessling
Fishkill - Isabella Claire Kiessling, 88, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home in Fishkill, NY.
Daughter of the late Walter and Claire (Boehringer) Hoffman, she was born in the Bronx, NY on June 9, 1931. Isabella enjoyed reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, and watching old movies. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she also had a keen fondness for her several pets, which included four beloved poodles, and her treasured parakeets Wally & Claire. She will be remembered by family and friends for her gentle disposition and the many amusing things she was known to say.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Kiessling, in 1994. Survivors include her son, William W. Kiessling (and his wife Anne) of Nashville, TN, daughter, Nancy Psaras of Fishkill and grandchildren Ian Psaras and Sophie Psaras of Fishkill, and Will Kiessling of Nashville, TN. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor. For online tributes, you can visit Isabella's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 21, 2019