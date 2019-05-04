Isadore Erriech



Highland - Isadore Erreich, 75, a resident of Highland and previously of Wappingers Falls for 40 years, died on May 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on March 14, 1944 in Poland, Isadore was the son of Leo and Sophie (Eisen) Erreich. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.



He was a Lieutenant for New York State Corrections until his retirement in 1997. He was an avid bowler and poker player who enjoyed cooking.



On January 26, 1966 in the Bronx, Isadore married the love of his life, Joy Rydberg who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Lynne Nippert and her husband Karl of LaGrangeville and Arthur and his wife Melissa of Florida; his grandchildren, Christopher Crites and his wife Allysha, Karlene Nippert, Ryan Nippert and Brianna Erreich; his brother, Harry Erreich and his wife Renee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 12pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Please visit Isadore's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 4, 2019