J. Arthur Charlebois
Hyde Park - J. Arthur Charlebois, 84, a 53-year resident of Dutchess County, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born on October 29, 1934 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Jeannette DesHaies Charlebois. Arthur served in the Army ROTC and Reserves.
In 1993 Arthur retired from IBM, Poughkeepsie where he worked for over 25 years as a programmer.
On, October 7, 1995 in Hyde Park, NY, he married the former Joan O'Rourke. Mrs. Charlebois survives at home.
Arthur enjoyed bowling, softball, golf, table tennis, crossword puzzles and his vegetable garden.
Along with his wife, Joan; he is survived by his three children: John Charlebois; Jeanne Johnson and husband Wayne; and Edward Charlebois. Additionally, he is survived by his five grandchildren: John Paul Charlebois; Mitchell Charlebois; Ian Johnson; Carly Johnson; and Kristen Johnson; his two sisters: Elaine Billow; Adele Mendel; and his brother Paul Charlebois and his wife Gail.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Rita Merlini; and two brothers-in-law: William Billow; and Alan Mendel.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm, at Sweet's Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Rd. Hyde Park. The funeral service will be at 10AM on Wednesday, August 21, at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street Hyde Park, NY 12538. Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park.
J. Arthur's family respectfully requests memorial donations to The Sepsis Alliance at donate.sepsis.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019