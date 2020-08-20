J. John Yonke



J. John Yonke 85, was the son of John and Mary Yonke, lost his battle with cancer on Monday August 10, 2020. He was a graduate of Red Hook High School. John loved the outdoors and turned his love to a career by working 40 years for the NYS Dept of Environmental Conservation. He took great pride in the Wild Turkey Restoration Program which was the release of the first wild turkeys in the region. He was a member of the Division of Fish and Wildlife Exposition Team at sportsmen shows throughout the Northeast and at the NY State Fair which gave him the opportunity to make a lot of friends which came naturally to him. He volunteered, teaching Hunter Safety classes for 45 years which he continued to do after retiring. John was an Eagle Scout and an Assistant Scout Master of his sons troop.



John leaves his wife Joyce, his son Kurt, his daughter Susan and his cousin Marion. He was a loving husband, father and a friend to all. He lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.









