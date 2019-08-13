|
|
Jack "Dex" Dexter
Parkland, FL - Jack I. (Dex) Dexter, born July 17, 1932, of Parkland, FL (formerly of Beacon, NY), entered into rest on August 8th, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Jack was born in Cortland, NY, the son of William Dexter and Patricia (Morgan) Dexter. His family moved to Beacon, NY. He graduated from Beacon High School in 1950 and attended Rutgers University.
Jack served in the US Army. He was employed at TEXACO Research Lab from 1954 to 1960. He then worked for IBM East Fishkill in Community Relations.
While at IBM, he was granted Executive Leave of Absence for 1985 and 1986 to work with Lt. Governor Al DelBello and Governor Mario Cuomo on the early development of Stewart International Airport. From 1992 to 1996, he was appointed by Gov. Cuomo to the Stewart Airport Advisory Commission.
After retiring from IBM, Jack was a volunteer with the Dutchess County Hospice program. He also volunteered for the Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, FL.
While in Beacon, he was a communicant of St. John's Church.
Jack was active in many community activities. Among them, he was Chairman of the Heart Fund; served on the Beacon Recreation Commission; the Howland Free Library Board of Directors; and the Pop Warner Board of Directors. He was a Life Member of the WH Mase Hook & Ladder Fire Department. He was also a member of St. Rocco's Social Club; the Beacon Elks Lodge; the American Legion; and the Knights of Columbus.
Jack was elected to the Dutchess County Legislature for three terms. He served as both Assistant Majority Leader and Assistant Minority Leader of the Democratic caucus. He was also appointed to the Dutchess County Planning Board, serving from 1979 to 1987. He was Master of Ceremonies for countless banquets and award ceremonies relying on his improvisational talents and quick wit. This was an area for which he was truly suited for and he thoroughly enjoyed all such events.
In addition to all his civic activities, Dex always found time for and excelled in area sports. Though he played many sports, baseball was his true passion. After college, he played semi-pro baseball with the Beacon Braves, Newburgh Dodger Jewels, and the Poughkeepsie Ho-Bo's. In the 1960's and 70's he played baseball in the Twi-light League for Knapp Builders and Wolf Sporting Goods. During this time he also played for the Millerton Red Sox in the Inter-State League. For over 40 years, Dex played on many Beacon softball teams, both slow pitch and fast pitch, as well as on Over-35, Over-55 and Over-65 leagues in Beacon, Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. He served as President of the Dutchess County (DC) Old Timers Baseball Association for 10 years, and as a member of the DC Fast Pitch Softball Board of Directors. He was inducted into the Beacon High School Hall of Fame (HOF), the Dutchess County Baseball HOF, the Dutchess County Softball HOF and the Dutchess County Sports Museum HOF. He also coached a number of Beacon's youth baseball teams.
Among Dex's favorite annual Beacon events was attending NY Giant football games as a member of the LLABTOOF Club.
Dex is survived by his wife Ellie of 65 years and his three children: Jeff (wife, Ginny) of Sunderland, VT; Michele (Mimi) of Norwalk, CT; and Sandra (husband, Peter Versace) of Parkland, FL. He is also survived by his much beloved grandchildren, Stephen Dexter, Andréa Stella (husband, Maxime Van Melkebeke), Haley Dexter (husband, Yev Teplitskiy), Gabrielle Stella, Natalia Versace and Julian Versace….and his great grandson Maël Van Melkebeke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bill and Tom.
The family would like to thank the talented and caring doctors, nurses and aides of the VITAS Healthcare Team 151, all of whom worked tirelessly and passionately to care for Dex in his final days.
A private, family service will be held at the beach near his Florida home. A celebration of Dex's life will be held in Beacon in the near future.
Donations can be made in Jack's name to VITAS Healthcare Team 151, 5420 N.W. 33rd Ave. Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309; the , Hudson Valley Region, 301 Manchester Road, Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603; or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Dex will live on as a great inspiration and role model to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was widely thought of as an ethical and generous person with immeasurable kindness to others and true selflessness. His favorite mantra was "This moment is as it should be." He truly lived a wonderful life - and did it "His Way".
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019