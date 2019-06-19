|
|
Jack 'Jay' Salvatore Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Jack J. Salvatore Jr., 64, (affectionately known as "Jay") of Poughkeepsie, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born October 12, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Jack Salvatore Sr. and Elizabeth Osterhoudt Salvatore. Jay was a 1972 graduate of Arlington High School.
He worked for Metro-North Railroad for forty-three years until his retirement in 2014.
On October 26, 1991 in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Judy C. Critchley. Mrs. Salvatore predeceased him in 2010.
Family was very important to Jay. He was a successful intramural CYO basketball coach (when his sons played), and more recently, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends, and fishing in the Wappingers Creek.
Jay is survived by his three children, Jayson Salvatore of Poughkeepsie, Erin Petronella of Poughkeepsie, and Jack Salvatore III of Poughkeepsie; step-daughter, Sherri Levy, of Nashville, TN.; four grandchildren, Keilee and Aaliyah Salvatore, and John Thomas and Shay Petronella; sister, Dee Minard, and husband, Darren, of Poughkeepsie; nieces and nephews, Danielle Minard and her daughter, Kasen, Alex Minard (Amanda) and their children, Alex Jr. and Brody; Staff Sgt. Sean Minard, USMC (Brittany) and children, Camden, Lincoln, and Rowen.
He is also survived by a large extended family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jay was predeceased by his brother, Butch Salvatore; and niece, Lauren Kelly Minard.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 12 noon to 3 pm, Sunday, June 23rd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park .
A celebration of Jay's life will be held at 2:30 pm during the calling hours.
Jay's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley, 80 Woods Rd., Valhalla, NY 10595 (www.rmh-ghv.org).
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 19, 2019