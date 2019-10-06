|
Jack Wesley Kirk
Dover Plains - Jack Wesley Kirk, 82, a resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Kirk was a horseman at the Thorne Estate in Millbrook, NY, for 30 years retiring in 2014.
Born on December 20, 1936 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late James and Nellie (Wines) Kirk. Mr. Kirk proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1956-64. On June 1, 1968 in Mount Kisco, NY, he married Ellen Caprani who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Kirk is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Kirk and her companion, Richard Longo, of Milan, NY; two sons, John Wesley Kirk and his companion, Jennifer Cook, of Mechanicville, NY and Michael Allen Kirk and his wife, Albertina Manzo, of Stanfordville, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Kirk and his wife, Diane, of Richmond, VA; three grandchildren, Crystal Ann Strack, Danielle Lee Wisher and Ginamarie Kirk and three great-grandchildren, Izabella Rose, Marcel and Cattleya. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kirk was predeceased by three brothers, James, Richard and Jerry Kirk.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019