Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY
Jacqueline D. Ashton Obituary
Jacqueline D. Ashton

Hyde Park - Jacqueline D. Ashton, 75, of Hyde Park, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Born October 23, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Alice Marsh Kozlowski. Jackie was a 1961 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.

She worked in banking her entire career, retiring in the mid-2000's from Rhinebeck Bank.

Jackie enjoyed spending time with family, especially Sunday dinners and Summer vacations.

In 1968, she married Terrance Ashton; he predeceased her in 2002.

Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Harrington, of Poughkeepsie; grandson, Kyle Harrington, of Poughkeepsie; sister, Kathy Kozlowski, of Gardiner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Judith McShea; and son-in-law, Christopher Harrington.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Tuesday, July 9th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A celebration of Jackie's life will take place during the calling hours at 6:30, with Fr. Michael Morris officiating.

Cremation and burial of her ashes in the family plot in Highland Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers Jackie's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 2678 South Rd., Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 (), or, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, ()

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 7, 2019
