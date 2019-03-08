|
Jacqueline L. Campbell
Staatsburg - Jacqueline L. (Jackie) Campbell, age 52, of Staatsburg, died at 5:15 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She passed after a valiant fight with diabetes.
Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet demeanor and inspirational courage that won the hearts of many. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her beautiful smile, her laughter, her friendships and compassion for others will never be forgotten.
Born December 3, 1966 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Earl Campbell, and Delores Campbell. Her mother survives in Staatsburg.
Ms. Campbell had a very strong faith in Christ and was an avid animal lover. She also enjoyed family gatherings, crossword puzzles, Elvis Presley, and talking.
Jackie is survived by two children, Irene Currie of Poughkeepsie, and Earl J. Campbell of Staatsburg; one grandchild; three siblings; Loraine Greene, Robert Campbell, and James Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, her brother, Johnny Campbell, predeceased her.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris at 10 AM, Monday, March 11th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to Jackie's go fund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-give-jackie-the-final-chapter-she-deserves.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
