Jacqueline Lee Fenn
Rhinebeck - Jacqueline Lee Fenn, 73, a former longtime Millerton resident, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Baptist Home, Rhinebeck.
Jackie, the daughter of, Charlotte (Manning) Fenn of Rhinebeck, and the late Merrill G. Fenn, was born February 16, 1946 in Sharon, CT. Jackie lived with and was cared for by here mother for most of her life.
Having lived with cerebral palsy since birth, her positive attitude and beautiful spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her.
In addition to her mother Jackie is survived by her brother, Ross Fenn of Germantown; six nieces and nephews, Stacie (Jesse) Smith, Kathleen Fenn (Jereme Mergendahl) , Kristin (Ron) Potter, Leigh Ann (James) Robinson, Todd (Danielle) Fenn, and Tyler Fenn; many great nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law Catherine Fenn.
She was predeceased by her father, Merrill G. Fenn, and her brother Gary R. Fenn.
Calling hours are Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck,NY 12572.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 11 AM, at St. Christopher Church, Red Hook. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Millerton will be in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher Church, Red Hook
