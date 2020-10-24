Jacqueline (Allerton) Mastrangelo



Pendergrass, GA - Jacqueline (Allerton) Mastrangelo, Pendergrass, GA: Jacqueline Mastrangelo, 84, passed away on October 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to Clinton Allerton and Evelyn (Cole) Allerton on February 12, 1936. She grew up in Poughkeepsie with her mother Evelyn and step-father, John Wysocki, along with her brother, Donald Allerton, and sisters, Dolores and Sharon Allerton.



Jackie graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1955. She worked as a Dental Assistant in both New York and Georgia.



Jackie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Mastrangelo, with whom she lived, and Gail Collinge from the Atlanta area, along with 3 grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Healey and her God-daughter, Sharon Conklin of Staatsburg. Jackie was a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald and sister Sharon.



Arrangements are being handled by SouthCare Funeral Home in Alpharetta, GA. There will be no calling hours or service at this time.









Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.