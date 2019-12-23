|
Jacqueline Moody
Clinton Corners - Jacqueline Moody, 95, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY
She was born on December 2, 1924 in Elizabeth, NJ the daughter of John and Gladys (Stuart) Losee.
Mrs. Moody was a secretary for the Pine Plains Central School District.
On March 28, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY she married the late Vincent J. Moody Sr. He predeceased her on March 18, 2016.
Survivors include three sons, Gary Moody and his wife Diane; Brian Moody and his wife Susan; and Vincent J. Moody Jr. Grandchildren: Nathan (Tara), Nicholas (Allyssa), Brianne (Anthony) Vitali, Richard and Barbara. Great Grandchildren: Kyle, Julia, Ellison, Ethan, Gianna and Ariella.
Mrs. Moody was predeceased by her two sisters, Gwendolyn Losee and Jeane McGrath.
Calling hours are 9 to 11 AM on Saturday, December 28, at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY 12567.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday from the funeral home with Fr. Kent Wilson, officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Bangall, NY.
To sign the online register please access peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019