|
|
Jacqueline Pearlmutter
San Diego, CA - Jacqueline Krakower Pearlmutter passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at her home in San Diego, California, surrounded by much love.
She was 88 years old, born in Poughkeepsie, New York, the daughter of Morris and Sophie Krakower.
Jacqueline was both a registered nurse and a dental hygienist, and also excelled at interior decorating and was an avid cook.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Pearlmutter, and is survived by her three children, Daniel Honig of Denville, N.J, and Mark and Andrea Honig of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She has one grand daughter, Sophie Honig. She is survived by her two sisters, Stephanie Smith and Arlene Krakower.
There will be a celebration of her life at her home on March 24, 2019. Interment will be beside her husband in the family plot in Fort Rosecrans Cemetery, San Diego. Jacqueline will be sorely missed by many.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019