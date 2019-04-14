|
|
Jacqueline Soares
Poughkeepsie - Jacqueline "Jackie" Soares entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born June 2, 1961 to the late Henry Haywood McClinton and Rosetta Lawrence. Jackie had a host of employments such as IBM, Poughkeepsie, Maryland State Police Department, Pikesville, MD as a filing clerk and Starflight Group Home, Baltimore, MD. She was a humble and unique being, a wonderful mother and wife and a reliable friend. She leaves behind a lot of strength through her kids and grandkids and in the people she knew. Jackie will be greatly missed and loved.
She leave to cherish her memories are her husband, Donald Soares; 5 children; 3 daughters, Jeweal Melton, Janae Melton, Charity McClinton all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 sons, Atee McClinton of Poughkeepsie, NY and Kavon Simons of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Jayden Melton, Noah McClinton, Jamari Melton, Mylah McClinton, Zakiya Simons; one brother, Apostle Henry Haywood McClinton, Jr.
Calling hour will be Monday April 15, 2019 10-11am at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, 33 S. Clover St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 with a funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 14, 2019