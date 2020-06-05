Jacquelyn Sormani
Wappingers Falls - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sormani, a resident of Wappingers Falls, born in Nyack, entered into rest Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. She was 70.
She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine Sormani.
Jackie worked in Medical Records at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was a member of Rolling Thunder and Lost Wheels Motorcycle Clubs. Jackie was a creative person, she enjoyed working with her hands as well as writing poetry and drawing. She liked music and dancing, Hot Air Balloon Festivals, winter snow and skiing, flea markets, and feeding the deer in the backyard. Jackie was a giving person with a good sense of humor. She had a quiet strength, courage and determination that was loud at times to those who knew her with a "never give up, don't say can't" attitude.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Dawn-Marie Casino and her husband, John of Wappinger Falls; her sister, Sherry Hawkins of Buzzards Bay, MA; and her three nieces, Carrie Ayres, Bobbi Pacellini and Kathy Jones.
Mom I will miss you fiercely; you never fought with kid gloves you fought with gloves of a true champion in all battles you faced. May the engines ROAR loud in heaven as your delicate petals fall peacefully and gracefully, as now you become my guardian angel, my beacon of light that guides and illuminates, my tower of resilient bravery; 143.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.