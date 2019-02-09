|
|
James A. Egan
Woodstock - James A Egan of Woodstock,NY: It is with great sadness that the family of James Egan announces his passing. Jim passed away on February 2nd, 2019 with the grace, compassion, and dignity he exhibited throughout his life surrounded by his family and friends.
Jim was the son of the late Ingeborg T. Egan and John J. Egan born in Poughkeepsie on October 16th, 1947. Jim is survived by his daughter Jessica, son-in-law Kevin and grandson Michael Hastings of Poughkeepsie and son Aaron Egan of St. Petersburg, FL. In addition to his children, Jim is also survived by his blended family of Chris (Erika) and Trevor (Annie) Kaftan and Melanie (Anthony) Lofaro and their children Leah, Sam, Nico, Emily and, Emmilee.; siblings John (Alberta) Egan, Bill (Nancy) Egan, and Toni (Wayne) Wilson; and 4 nieces.
Shortly after graduating high school Jim joined the US Army and served in Korea as a member of an infantry unit until being wounded on the DMZ. After which he pursued his passion for writing and became a staff reporter for the Stars and Stripes Newspaper. Upon his discharge from the Army Jim continued his education at DCC and SUNY New Paltz.
Jim went to work for a small real estate appraisal firm to learn the trade,which eventually led to him being employed by the NYSDOT as an appraiser. He worked for the DOT until his retirement.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Linda Beresa Egan, mother to Jessica, wife Sally Elmore Egan, mother to Aaron, partner Kathy Durkin Kaftan, and partner Ronnie Milgram Tabor.
The family wishes to thank Jim's many friends for their support and acts of kindness during his illness. Thank you to the staff of Vassar Medical Center for the excellent care Jim received.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-452-1840. To send online condolence visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
The family will host a Celebration of Jim's Life in May.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019