Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
James A. Relyea Obituary
James A. Relyea

Poughkeepsie - James Alan Relyea, 56, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center.

Born February 6, 1963 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Eleanor Osika Relyea and the late William Relyea of Poughkeepsie. James was a 1981 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his four brothers, Robert Relyea and wife, Donna, of Brewster; William Relyea and wife, Karen, of Staatsburg, Matthew Relyea of Poughkeepsie, and Richard Relyea and wife, Monica, of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 1 to 4 PM, on Saturday, March 2nd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Cremation will follow at the convenience of the family.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
