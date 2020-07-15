James A. Tanner Sr.
North East, NY - James A. Tanner Sr., 48, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at home.
He was born on April 6, 1972 in Sharon, CT the son of Arthur and Roberta (Twing) Tanner Jr.
James is Co-Owner of Tanners Home Services in Millerton, NY.
Jim had a heart of gold and was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. Those who knew him describe him as being a kind soul. His friends and family say having great work ethic, treating others with honesty and respect were some of his best traits. Jim liked his ford vehicles and was known to leave "his mark" around town in his beloved blue mustang. His love for the outdoors included activities like hunting, camping, and spending time at the family cabin. Jim was never one to sit around and enjoyed doing things with his hands like gardening and building bird houses for family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jim had a great sense of humor, loved small children and animals, especially his "good boy" Max.
On August 16, 1997 in Millerton, NY he married Molly (McLane) Tanner. They have been together since 1991. She survives him at home.
In addition to his loving wife Molly, survivors include a son, James A. Tanner Jr. and long-term girlfriend, Taylor Ellis; a son, Spencer Tanner and his unborn child; a daughter Emily (Tanner) Weaver and son-in-law Joshua Weaver.
A brother, Arthur Tanner III (Dorothy); three sisters, Sheila Stickles (Tommy); Rita Ezersky (Pat); Joanne Sweeney (Donald); many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 to 12 pm at Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mtn. Rd. Millerton, NY.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12 pm from the Chapel, with Pastor William Mayhew officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave. New York, NY 10065, Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mtn. Rd. Millerton, NY 12546, Millerton Fire Department, 24 Century Blvd. Millerton, NY 12546.
