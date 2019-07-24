Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Star Bethlehem Baptist Church
139 Main Street
Beacon, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Star Bethlehem Baptist Church
139 Main Street
Beacon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arnold Smith


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arnold Smith Obituary
James Arnold Smith

Beacon - James Arnold Smith aka Jimmy, aka "Face" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fishkill Rehabilitation Center, Beacon, NY.

Jimmy was born March 20, 1940 to Hazeltine and Matrey Smith Sr., the youngest of three boys.

Starting at a young age Jimmy always had a great work ethic and soon became a business owner of The Club Royale and a martial arts instructor. He was also a member of The Rickshaws Motor Club. He later retired from Central Hudson to allow him more time for his hobbies to include yard work and being a member of numerous bowling leagues.

He leaves behind his beloved children, Kelly, Randi and Derrick, brother-in-law Pete (Minnie), sister-in-law, Martha and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, wife Henrietta, two brothers Matrey Jr, (Pete), Thomas (Stein), granddaughter, Nyisha and 5 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Star Bethlehem Baptist Church, 139 Main Street, Beacon, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now