James Arnold Smith
Beacon - James Arnold Smith aka Jimmy, aka "Face" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fishkill Rehabilitation Center, Beacon, NY.
Jimmy was born March 20, 1940 to Hazeltine and Matrey Smith Sr., the youngest of three boys.
Starting at a young age Jimmy always had a great work ethic and soon became a business owner of The Club Royale and a martial arts instructor. He was also a member of The Rickshaws Motor Club. He later retired from Central Hudson to allow him more time for his hobbies to include yard work and being a member of numerous bowling leagues.
He leaves behind his beloved children, Kelly, Randi and Derrick, brother-in-law Pete (Minnie), sister-in-law, Martha and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, wife Henrietta, two brothers Matrey Jr, (Pete), Thomas (Stein), granddaughter, Nyisha and 5 nieces and nephews.
Mr. Smith will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Star Bethlehem Baptist Church, 139 Main Street, Beacon, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 24, 2019