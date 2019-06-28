James B. Vosburgh Sr.



Poughkeepsie, New York - James B. Vosburgh Sr. 58 Poughkeepsie died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



James was born in Poughkeepsie New York on April 12, 1961, he was the son of Richard G. Vosburgh and Jean M. Coakley.



On December 18, 1990 James married Jacqueline M. Beehler



James was a local resident all of his life. He was a graduate of Arlington High School Class of 1979. James was a construction worker for Walsh Construction and a member of Arlington Reform Church.



James loved music and playing his drums, he was a great cook, made everyone laugh and always brightened up the room when he walked in. Family was James life he really enjoyed and loved being with his children and grandchildren.



James is survived by his wife Jacqueline M. Vosburgh of Poughkeepsie, his son James B. Vosburgh Jr. and his wife Margaret of Hopewell Jct, his daughters Amanda S. Vosburgh and her partner Kyle Van Tassel of Lagrangeville, Paige M. Vosburgh and her Partner Adam Farrell of Poughkeepsie, his father and stepmother Richard and Mary Ann Vosburgh of Lagrange, his mother and stepfather Jean and Stephen Dodge of Poughkeepsie, his brothers Dave and Terri Vosburgh of Poughquag, Mark Vosburgh and his partner Mary Canfield, his five grandchildren Nicholas S. Johnson IV, Skylar Van Tassel, Emma Van Tassel, Evan Vosburgh, Mason Vosburgh, his two stepsisters Susan Marcy and her husband Dennis of Milan, Sheryl Ozuna of Arizona, his beloved dog Chino and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A funeral service will be held during calling hours starting at 4:15pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019