Bloomingburg - James "Jimi" Bass died unexpectedly at his home in Bloomingburg, NY on June 5, 2019 at the age of 49.

Jimi is survived by his mother Margaret Bass Rihm and step father George Rihm, of Beacon, NY, his father, James Wilhelmy and step mother Kathy Avery of Florida, his sister and brother in law Dawn and Michael Kovacs of Wappingers Falls, NY, his daughter Katy Bass, grandchildren Eliana and Leo, of Poughkeepsie, his niece Heather Shay of Washington D.C. and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jimi was born on October 20, 1969 in Brooklyn, NY He had a love for is family and music. His voice was known as "one of the best" voices in the Hudson Valley. He could make anyone smile with his voice. He was a great friend to all, and will truly be missed by many. He was the life of every party. He loved so much, and had a great gift in showing it through his music.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 13, 2019
