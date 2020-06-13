James C. Yeaple
Beacon - James C. Yeaple, a lifelong resident of Beacon, entered into rest on June 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old.
Jim was born in Beacon on April 21, 1944 the son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Best Yeaple. On December 23, 1972 he married the former Jalene Branson. Mrs. Yeaple survives at home.
Jim proudly served his country in the Marine Corps from 1961 to 1966. He served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart. Upon his discharge from the Marine Corps he served in the Navy from 1967 to 1969. Jim also served in the US Army Reserves from 1978 to 1983.
Jim worked as a corrections officer for 29 years and retired from Downstate Correctional Facility. He was a life member of the Beacon Fur, Fin & Feather Association and also a member of the Marine Corps League, Carmen Ramputi Detachment 861 in Beacon.
Jim's great sense of humor, gigantic smile and infectious laugh will be remembered by all.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, James R. Yeaple and wife, Danielle and Dawn Mahodil; his grandchildren, Jonathan James Mahodil, Alyssa, Brianna and Caitlynn Yeaple; his great grandson, Ashton Mahodil; his two older brothers, Richard and Peter Yeaple; many nieces and nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sisters, Betty, Phyllis and Cathy.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the American Cancer Society, Hudson Valley Hospice or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.