James "Germano" Carassone
Fishkill - James "Germano" Carassone, a resident of Fishkill since 1992 and formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by his family at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He was 79.
Son of the late Lorenzo and Anna (D'Toi) Carassone, he was born in Garessio, Italy on February 6, 1940. He was a skilled carpenter and founded Carassone Property Management, where he worked for many years. Jimmy loved gardening - He was a cultivator of land, shaping a beautiful environment to enjoy the fruits of his labor and admire what he created. From the majestic view of his gazebo, he delighted in the sight of his koi fish that brought him so much joy. He also enjoyed playing pool with his friends. More than anything else, Jimmy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who cherished spending time with those he loved.
He is survived by his spouse, Kristina Dema, at home in Fishkill; his son, Paul Carassone & his wife Elly of Fishkill; his son, Marc Carassone & his wife Michele of Montgomery; his grandchildren, Briana, Bella, Lena, and Enzo; his extended family including Jessica Cutler, Zachary Cutler, and Victoria Dema; his cousins in Italy, and many other relatives & friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents as well as his son, Peter Carassone (2007) and his former wife, Carmela Carassone (2004).
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019