James Coogan died at age 55 on Nov. 7, 2020 at his home in New York City. He was born in Yonkers,NY to James and Cecelia Coogan on February 2, 1965, and was raised in Beacon. He attended St Joachim Elementary School and Beacon High School.



He was a leading expert in the cheese industry, and a proud member of the Guilde des Fromagers. He worked as the cheese buyer at Eli's Manhattan Food Market up until his death, as well as several other prestigious food establishments throughout Manhattan over the years. He started his career in the food industry at the New World Deli in Wappingers Falls.



He will be missed dearly by his wife Bambi Ray, a Sales Manager at Astor Wines & Spirits in Manhattan, his sister Mary E Coogan, brother-in-law Bruce Foley, and his many cousins, friends, and colleagues throughout the country and the world.



This world is a sadder place for his passing. We will never forget him.



Donations in his name can be made to Nuci's Space.



Funeral arrangements are private.









