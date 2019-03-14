James Corcoran



Wappingers Falls - James F. Corcoran, 63, a resident of Wappingers Falls for 18 years and previously of the Bronx, died on March 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on March 11, 1956 in Manhattan, Jimmy was the son of Patrick and Mary (Ridge) Corcoran. On August 18, 1984 in the Bronx, Jimmy married Kerri Johnston who survives at home.



Jimmy was a sheet metal worker for the NYC Dept. of Homeless Shelter Services until his retirement in 2014. He loved his Harleys and spending time with his friends and family. He had a great personality and was always smiling.



In addition to his wife, Jimmy is survived by his children, James Corcoran of Montgomery, Ryan J. Corcoran of Wappingers Falls, Skylar M. Corcoran of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Emily, Isabella and Eliana; his siblings, Rita Huot and her husband Bob, Patrick Corcoran and his wife Joan, Ann Corcoran and Martin Corcoran; and his nieces and nephews, Kelly, Jennifer and Thomas. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Corcoran.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Jimmy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary