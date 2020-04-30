|
James D. Millar
Poughkeepsie - James D. Millar a resident of Poughkeepsie NY passed away the morning of April 28, 2020 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 92. Jim was born in Newport, Vt. the only son to Cecil and Cora Millar of Beebe Quebec, Canada. He enlisted in the US Army, volunteered for and graduated Officer Candidate school. While stationed in Okinawa he specialized in site tele-communications. Upon discharge as a 1st Lieutenant, he obtained a degree in Accounting from Bryant College. He joined IBM at the Burlington Vermont site in the financial field. Later he would transfer to the Hudson Valley and enjoy assignments in financial planning and management across several corporate locations.
Jim was a lifelong NY Ranger fan. He loved alpine skiing in the winter. The summers were filled with gardening around the house, riding his bicycle and other outdoor activities. He was predeceased by his wife MaryLou Dearden of Sherbrook Quebec Canada, and survived by his children, daughter Lindsay Millar of Cary North Carolina and son Robert Millar of Red Hook NY.
Following their wishes and at a future date, Jim and Mary will be buried in the Millar family plot located at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Stanstead Quebec Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020