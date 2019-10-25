|
Dr. James DeCaro
Pittsford - Surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents, Gabe & Mamie. He is survived by his wife and partner in crime of 47 years, Patricia; son, Jason (Erin) DeCaro; daughter, Tate DeCaro; granddaughters, Alexa & Rebecca DeCaro; sisters, Mary Coppinger, and Ann (Bruce) Vokes; nieces and nephew, Stephanie (Jim) Webster, Andrea (Clayton) Oles, Eric Vokes, and their families; adopted daughter and son, Kelly (George) Cardenas and Jeff Cavallaro and their families.
Jim grew up in an Italian-American family in Poughkeepsie, NY. He moved to Rochester in 1971 to begin his career at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology (NTID/RIT). In his 47 years of service to the institute, he served as an instructional developer, department chair, division director, dean, interim director, and interim president. Jim has mentored and developed the careers of scores of individuals who have dedicated their lives to the education of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people. These many people continue to work at the intersection of Deaf and hearing cultures, access technology, and instructional development. His legacy will be felt at NTID and throughout the world for decades to come.
A deeply humble and kind husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, co-worker, and friend, he was an enthusiast of art, baseball, cooking & baking, fashion (shoes!), hunting, Native American culture, telling stories, travel (36 countries), and single malt scotch whiskeys. Jim & Pat loved to open their home to visitors from around the world.
Jim's celebration of life service & dinner reception will be held Sunday, November 24, 3:00 pm at the Panara Theatre & Dyer Arts Center at NTID/RIT in Rochester, NY. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sasakawa-DeCaro Scholarship Fund, c/o NTID Office of the President, 52 Lomb Memorial Dr., Rochester, NY 14623. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019