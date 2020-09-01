James Edward Carr



Poughkeepsie - James Edward Carr, 54, was called home Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a brief illness at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Edward, as he was called by his family and friends, was born April 2, 1966 to James and Shirley (Freeman) Carr in Hudson, New York. He grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and attended Poughkeepsie City Schools and played in the P.A.L. Basketball League. He furthered his education at Tompkins Community College in Ithaca, NY. Edward was employed at Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years until he relocated to Ithaca, NY in which he worked for the Ithaca City School District until his retirement.



Edward was also a legendary DJ known as the infamous Eddie On and/or Ontime. At a young age, he bought his first set of turntables and the rest is Power Kingdom history. Edward was known to deejay parties, weddings and even opened up for hip hop concerts. He was part of the group DSC Homeboys and the enterprise, "Third Floor Entertainment". Edward was loved by all he encountered. He was known for his knowledge of music and love for people. Edward would give you a nickname and greet you every time with a smile, hug or handshake and your new name. He had a special way of connecting with people. His energy was infectious.



Edward leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Shirley (Freeman) Knox and his stepfather, Eddie Knox of Ithaca, NY; 2 daughters, Shayona Carr Cummings and Tranai Carr; 3 sons, Rhe'Quan Carr, Trevon Carr, and Rayvon Abbott-Carr all of Poughkeepsie, NY; brothers, Frank (Thananyi) Carr of Kingston, NY, Robert Carr of Ithaca, NY, Anthony Knox of Rensselaer, NY, and Rajan Knox of Ithaca, NY; step-sisters, Archinelle, Patricia, Mavis, Mary and Olivia Knox; one step-brother, Eddie Knox; his special cousins who were more like "sisters" Katricia Maude and Kanitra McRae Fitzpatrick; his best friends/"brothers" Darren Robinson and Kevin Greene; grandchildren, Lorenzo, Brianna, Bianca, Bryce, and Kaia; aunts, Margaret "Dollie" Maude and Darlene Monroe; uncle, Robert Steward Freeman and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Edward was predeceased by his father James L. Carr, aunt, Sandra Freeman and his cousin, Tyrone McKinney.



Mr. Carr will repose 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. 1:30 pm. Graveside service at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.









