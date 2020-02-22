Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
James Ethier Obituary
James Ethier

Hyde Park -

James W. "Pops" Ethier, 77 of Hyde Park died peacefully in his home on Thursday Feb. 21 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

He was affectionately known as "Pops" to all who knew and loved him. Retiring from Vantage Mfg. in 2019, he was a skilled machinist. He was an avid fan of both the Mets and Giants and loved camping with family and friends at Waubeeka Family Campground but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Holly Ethier of Canton, Ohio and Laura Burns of Hyde Park. Five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A sister Ann Price of San Jose, Ca. and several nieces and nephews. His "adopted" brother Allan (Dorothy) Mowris and his loving girlfriend Francine Lenkowski.

He is predeceased by his wife Geraldine with whom he was married 51 years and son in law Edward Burns, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 to 8PM, at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10AM from the funeral home. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Hyde Park.

For directions and to leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
