|
|
James Everett Foster Jr.
- - James Everett Foster Jr. (fondly called Jimmy) was born December 25, 1944 in Bronxville, New York to the late Ella Gee-Foster and James Foster Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe, New York.
Jimmy attended Tuckahoe Public Schools and graduated from Tuckahoe High School in 1960. He then enrolled at Winston Salem State College in Winston Salem, North Carolina where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduation from Winston Salem State College he went on to teach music in Pontiac Michigan for a year.
In August of 1969 Jimmy was united in holy matrimony to the late Constance D. Knox Foster; to this union were born 2 children, Michelle Y. Foster-Evans (Leon) and Michael J. Foster.
Jimmy continued pursuing additional graduate studies in New York and attended Herbert H. Lehman College at the City University of New York receiving his Master of Science for Guidance and Counseling degree; he began his career as a guidance counselor at Alexander Hamilton High School in Elmsford, New York for many years, then moved on to gain his Certification Educational Administration of Supervision from the State University of New York College at New Paltz in New Paltz, New York. After which he accepted several positions in the Poughkeepsie Public School District serving as Principal at Warning Elementary Magnet School, Advocate for the Reading First Program at Morris Elementary School and Liaison for Parent and Child at Poughkeepsie Middle School. Jimmy led the Beulah Baptist Men's chorus for several years and a servant for the Beulah Baptist Church Scholarship Community.
He was a great family man, brother and friend who enjoyed the outdoors and being involved in many sports; golf, fishing, hunting and more. Jimmy never hesitated when there was an opportunity to share his cooking talents and his gifted voice to sing.
After a long illness, Jimmy departed this life on March 2, 2019 at Golden Hills Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Kingston, NY.
His Life and Legacy is celebrated by his daughter, Michelle Foster-Evans (Leon); brother, Frank Foster (Cathy); sister, Margarette Foster-Heard (John); sister, Mellanie Foster-Webb (Guy); four grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jimmy is predeceased by his son, Michael J. Foster.
Mr. Foster will repose 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr. will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019