1/1
James F. Anderson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Anderson

James F. Anderson, 86, of Wappingers Falls, passed away July 23, 2020 at home with family.

Born October 31, 1933 to Carl and Margaret Anderson in Highland, NY., the second son of 6 boys, Jim was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley. Having attended Wappingers Central School, he worked for Green Fuel Economizer/Green Fan until they closed their doors then as a carpenter for the City of Poughkeepsie School District until his retirement.

A lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus in Fishkill, he met his future wife Marie E. Walther on a blind date at the KofC Harvest Moon Dance arranged by his brother Charlie and sister-in-law Alice. Jim and Marie were married on April 15th, 1961 and were married for 53 years before Marie's passing in 2015.

Jim is survived by his three children, Margaret Anderson of Beacon, NY, Christopher Anderson and wife Susan, of Silver Spring, MD, and Theresa Anderson Conte and husband James, of Clintondale, NY, 5 grandchildren, James Conte of NY,NY, Daniel Conte of Poughkeepsie, NY, Jenny Conte of Wappingers Falls, Carol Anderson of Mayfield Heights, OH and Gail Anderson of Silver Spring, MD. , a brother David Anderson and wife Linda of Wappingers Falls, sisters-in-law Alice Anderson of Wappingers Falls, and Barbara Anderson of Hopewell Junction, several nieces and nephews and their families. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Robert and wife Elaine, Harry, and Leonard Anderson.

Calling hours will be Sunday July 26, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 5:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, NY. A Mass will be held Monday 10am at St Martin dePorres Church with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:30 - 05:30 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Martin dePorres Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved