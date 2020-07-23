James F. AndersonJames F. Anderson, 86, of Wappingers Falls, passed away July 23, 2020 at home with family.Born October 31, 1933 to Carl and Margaret Anderson in Highland, NY., the second son of 6 boys, Jim was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley. Having attended Wappingers Central School, he worked for Green Fuel Economizer/Green Fan until they closed their doors then as a carpenter for the City of Poughkeepsie School District until his retirement.A lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus in Fishkill, he met his future wife Marie E. Walther on a blind date at the KofC Harvest Moon Dance arranged by his brother Charlie and sister-in-law Alice. Jim and Marie were married on April 15th, 1961 and were married for 53 years before Marie's passing in 2015.Jim is survived by his three children, Margaret Anderson of Beacon, NY, Christopher Anderson and wife Susan, of Silver Spring, MD, and Theresa Anderson Conte and husband James, of Clintondale, NY, 5 grandchildren, James Conte of NY,NY, Daniel Conte of Poughkeepsie, NY, Jenny Conte of Wappingers Falls, Carol Anderson of Mayfield Heights, OH and Gail Anderson of Silver Spring, MD. , a brother David Anderson and wife Linda of Wappingers Falls, sisters-in-law Alice Anderson of Wappingers Falls, and Barbara Anderson of Hopewell Junction, several nieces and nephews and their families. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Robert and wife Elaine, Harry, and Leonard Anderson.Calling hours will be Sunday July 26, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 5:30pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, NY. A Mass will be held Monday 10am at St Martin dePorres Church with Burial to follow at Calvary CemeteryIn lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.