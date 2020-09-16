1/
James F. Kelley
James F. Kelley

Pleasant Valley - James F. Kelley, 81, a longtime resident of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Mr. Kelley was an accountant at IBM in Fishkill, NY for 39 years retiring in 2004.

Born on May 3, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Keeler) Kelley. Mr. Kelley proudly served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960. On June 19, 1965 in Dover Plains, NY, he married Nancy Soukup who survives at home. Mr. Kelley was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Pleasant Valley, NY and a former Boy Scout troop leader.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Kelley is survived by a son, Jon A. Kelley and his wife, Elizabeth, of Acworth, GA and two sisters, Joan McHenry of Bridgewater, CT and Pat Cosgrove in Inner Grove Heights, MN. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Morgan and Claire Kelley.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, 20 Dr Fink Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
