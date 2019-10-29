|
|
James F. Moore, Jr.
Poughkeepsie - James F. Moore, Jr., 68, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on October 26, 2019 in Westchester Medical Center. He was married Susan Lucy Moore. She survives at home. There are no calling hours and services. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to: Dutchess County SPCA, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019