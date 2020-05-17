Services
James O'Tool
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
James Francis O'Tool


1924 - 2020
James Francis O'Tool Obituary
James Francis O'Toole, 95, beloved husband and best friend of Anne passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. He died in the manner he lived - thinking of others, smiling and telling his wife and family how much he loved them.

Born in Bronx, NY, to James and Violet O'Toole, James graduated from the The High School of Music and Art in NY before entering the U.S. Army. He proudly wore his World War II veteran hat giving many an opportunity to thank him for his service that included time overseas in the China-Burma-India Theater. James went on to complete his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Columbia University School of Engineering.

In February of 1952 James married the love of his life Anne. He spent most of his adult life in Red Hook, N.Y. devotedly raising his family while pursuing an accomplished career at IBM. He was active in his community and St Christopher's Church parish as well as an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.

James is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Anne; his children and their spouses, James and Kathy O'Toole, Robert and Candy O'Toole, Patricia and David Smith; and his ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Doris Phillips.

A man of many talents, James led a long and happy life filled with travel, the arts, home projects and advanced technical challenges as well as his ever-present humor, love and support.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place when it is once again possible to come together to celebrate James' life.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information or to sign the online guest registry please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 17, 2020
