James George Turcy
Sarasota, FL Formerly of Beacon, NY - James George Turcy, 68, a life-long Beacon resident and for the last 34-years a resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. James was born in Beacon, NY on April 6, 1951, son of the late Joseph G. & Marion (Calaluca) Turcy.
A graduate of Beacon High School; upon graduating enlisted in the United States Army, and bravely served during the Vietnam War from 1969-1972.
James was a volunteer firefighter with W.H. Mase Hook and Ladder, and also the Castle Point VA Fire Dept., for several years before moving to Sarasota, FL.
Jimmy was a hard-worker, he loved working with his hands; and was a boat mechanic in Florida.
James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Beverly Turcy of Beacon; his niece/Goddaughter Patty Rose, and nephew Joseph R. Turcy Jr; his best friend and roommate Carl Ziegler; He is also survived by 3 nieces and cousins.
Along with his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his beloved brother Michael Turcy, and his 2 sisters Elizabeth and Jean Turcy.
His Family & Friends will gather on Saturday, July 13th for a 11AM Graveside Service and Military Honors at St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 9, 2019