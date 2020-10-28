James Henry Postell Jr.
Poughkeepsie - James Henry Postell Jr., 85 of Poughkeepsie, New York died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at River Valley Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. James was born in Poughkeepsie on April 29, 1935 to James H. Postell and Ethel Postell Twyman. A local resident all his life, James served his country with the United States Marine Corp. He was formerly employed as a Counselor at Smith Street Center. James was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved music and liked to walk, hike and collect antiques.
Survivors include a Daughter, Ethel Hayes of Poughkeepsie, NY, Son, James Postell of Albany, NY, Grandson, James Grey Wiggins of Florida, Sisters Sandra Jean Postell and Shirley Ann Atkins both of Poughkeepsie, NY, a Brother, Phillip Gregory Postell of Randolph, Massachusetts as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Funeral Service will follow visitation am 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com