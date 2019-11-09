|
James Horn
Hopewell Junction - - James L. Horn, a local resident, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was 64.
Son of the late Herbert and Theresa (LaValle) Horn, he was born in Poughkeepsie on June 21, 1955. For many years, James worked in food service at Helen Hayes Rehabilitation Center in Haverstraw, New York.
James' hobbies included cheering on the Yankees and playing golf. James will be remembered for his dry, witty sense of humor and the love for his family and friends, the pinnacle of his life.
James is survived by his mother, Theresa Horn; his son, Vincent Horn & his wife Emily; his grandson, Zander Horn; his brother Raymond Horn & his wife Patte; his brother, William & his partner Elizabeth; his brother, Michael & his wife Esther; his nephew, Christopher Horn; and many other family and friends.
James was predeceased by his father, Herbert K. Horn.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, NY. Inurnment will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. For online condolences please visit James' Book of Memories at McHoulFuneralHome
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019