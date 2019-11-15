Services
Clinton Inc Funeral Homes
21 Parrott St
Cold Spring, NY 10516
(845) 265-3333
James J. Farnorotto Obituary
James J. Farnorotto

Wappingers Falls - James J. Farnorotto of Wappingers Falls passed away suddenly on November 13, 2019 at home. He was 66.

Born on December 20, 1952 in Bayshore, New York to the late James and Mildred Rasi Farnorotto.

James graduated from John Jay High School and Dutchess Community College. He worked in Data Systems for Grumman for many years and most recently in the Marketing field. We enjoyed woodworking and trapshooting. He was currently Co- Owner of The Gift Hut in Cold Spring with his wife Francine.

On September 10, 1977 he married Francine Merando at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary in-the-Highlands in Cold Spring.

James is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years Francine, Loving Daughter Christina Castillo and her husband Mario, Dear sister in law Miriam Johnson and a special brother in law Stephen Merando. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday November 18, 2019 from 4-7pm at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring. A Service of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00am. at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary-in-the-Highlands, 1 Chestnut Street, Cold Spring, NY. A luncheon reception will immediately follow in the Parish Hall to which everyone is invited.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home Inc, Cold Spring.

For James' online guestbook or to send flowers please visit www.clintonfh.com

In Lieu of flowers please make donations in James' memory to

The American Legion George A. Casey Post 275 P.O Box 45 Cold Spring, NY 10516
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
