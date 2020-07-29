James K. Bowers
Poughkeepsie - James K. Bowers, Sr. (Jim), 74 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on July 27 at Vassar Brothers Hospital due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure which he endured for more than a decade.
Jim was born on April 6, 1946 to Rockwell D. and June (Carrick) Bowers in Hudson, NY. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1964, he attended Dutchess Community College.
Jim was a machine operator at AW Mack Manufacturing Co. and Standard Gage Co. in Poughkeepsie and at IBM Corp in East Fishkill. He worked as a custodian for the Wappingers Central School District and for Millbrook Central School District from where he retired. However, it was at one of his earliest jobs as a grocery store clerk at Stop & Shop in Poughkeepsie where he met his former wife Helen B. (Baisley) Bowers who survives at home in Wappingers Falls. They had two sons together, James K. Bowers, Jr. of Poughkeepsie and Eric S. Bowers (Erica) of Fishkill, all of whom survive at home.
Other survivors include brothers Gary D. (Jacolyn H.) Bowers of Alpharetta, Georgia and David S. (Lisa B.) Bowers of Roanoke, Virginia in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and his adoring grandson Carson.
He was predeceased by his parents, step-mother Carolyn (Loomis) Bowers and brother Richard A. Bowers of Winter Haven, Florida. Richard's wife Donna R. survives at home.
While not pestering his brothers by twisting their ears, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and even once backpacked up Mount Washington in New Hampshire. He loved his sons and actively participated in their scouting projects or coaching their youth baseball leagues. He enjoyed playing on softball leagues with his friends, was a passionate bible reader and had a hobby of creating poems and drawings, which he would often mail to others to bring a smile to their face. He was called the 'sweetest man' by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2020, 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. 12603. Services will be Tuesday morning at 10 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you make a donation to the American Lung Association
