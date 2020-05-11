|
|
James Kline
Fishkill - James Kline, a Fishkill resident for more than 35 years, died on May 10, 2020 at the Putnam Ridge Nursing Facility in Brewster. He was 64.
Son of the late Harold and Inez (Hutchins) Kline, Jim was born in Macomb, Illinois on October 5, 1955. After graduating Macomb High School, Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 1979.
Jim dedicated 24 years to General Electric as an aircraft mechanic at various airports such as New York Stewart International Airport and Westchester County Airport. Jim had a passion for airplanes that he loved to share with his children.
Jim is survived by his son, Jeremy Kline and his wife, Liz; his daughter, Sarah Sobieck and her husband, Nate; his son Jason Kline and his wife, Leslie; his granddaughter, Josephine; his grandson, Peter; his sister Cynthia Wennmaker and her husband, Steve; his brother, Ronald Kline and his wife, Susan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a man of few words, but his love was countless. Jim's love for his kids mirrored the love that God the Father has for all his children. Jim placed his faith in Jesus as a young man and his relationship with God guided his life from then on. Jim was a wonderful, godly example to his kids, and he brought them up in the faith that he believed in himself. Because of Jim's faith in His Lord and Savior, we know with all confidence that Jim is now with Christ in heaven and one day we will be able to see him again.
A special thank you to all the dedicated staff at Putnam Ridge for their unwavering love and care for Jim.
All services are private.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 ().
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. For online tributes, please visit Jim's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020