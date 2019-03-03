Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
3328 Franklin Avenue
Millbrook, NY
James Kreyer


James Kreyer Obituary
James Kreyer

Pinellas County, FL - James Walter Kreyer, 77, of Pinellas County, FL, succumbed to cancer on February 27, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Diana Bellissimo and Debra Davis; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Bellissimo, Jalen Davis, Tiffany Bellissimo, Aliyah Davis, and Jasmine Davis; his sisters, Mary Jo Small and Pat Rumble; his brother, Tom Kreyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim loved life. He loved dancing, traveling, boating, and talking with visitors at his daughter's farm. He was in the Pinellas County Coast Guard Auxiliary which brought him much joy. He had a '63 VW Bug that he loved to bring to car shows and show off that it had air conditioning.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 5:30pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 3328 Franklin Avenue, Millbrook. Please visit Jim's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
