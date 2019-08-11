|
James L. Daggett
Poughkeepsie, NY - James L. Daggett, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Albert and Alice (Rogers) Daggett. On January 27, 1968 He married the love of this life, Alana "Lonnie" Henderson, who predeceased him on September 25, 2013. Jim worked as a Plant Operator for Dynergy in Roseton, NY. Jim is survived by his daughter Tanya Wohleb and husband Clay of Austin, TX.
Jim will be greatly missed by his siblings Eileen Garvin and husband Eugene, Roger Daggett and wife Mary, and Susan Daggett, along with his dear and faithful friends, Kevin Murphy "Murph" and John Sentar, "Weider".
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to the following individuals who helped us so much during Jim's battle against Parkinson's Disease:
Thank you to Dr. Fabio Danisi and his excellent staff who helped to make Parkinson's understandable and manageable for as long as possible. Thank you to Samuel Amponsah and Lawrence Henne. The wonderful care and compassion these gentlemen provided allowed Jim to remain at home much longer than anticipated. And lastly, thank you to the nurses and caregivers at The Pines of Poughkeepsie Memory Care Center who provided genuine caring and kindness to Jim from the moment he arrived.
We request that your kind donations in Jim's memory be sent to: The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or .
Interment will be at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019