James Lyder
Poughquag - James Keith Lyder, 54, passed away on September 21, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. In his final hours, he was loved and cared for by his former wife, Neerja Lyder, their 17 year old son, Sean, and their 12 year old daughters, Sophia and Sarena.
James was born on February 26, 1965 in Beacon, NY. He graduated from Pace University Law School in 1995, became partner at a prestigious law firm in Westchester 1999 and then returned to Dutchess county with his wife in 2000 to start their family. Soon afterwards, James built his solo law practice in his hometown of Poughquag.
James was a devoted son to mother, Jessie (Lyder) Ketron, deceased step father, Harold Ketron, and deceased biological father, Patrick Carlyle Lyder. He is survived by his mother, former wife, his 3 dear children, 6 siblings - Patrick Lyder, Veronica Gardner, Deborah Lephew, Kathy Paglia, Koreen Lyder and David Lyder, their spouses, several nieces and nephews and 2 grand nieces.
James had a positive impact on everyone he met. Those that knew him well, know he always put the needs of others ahead of his and that James always had your back. He was kind, with an engaging personality, humble, trustworthy, compassionate, intelligent, quick-witted and very humorous. He lived everyday as if the cup was half full, not half empty.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 5-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held during the calling hours at 7pm officiated by Rev. Parker Prout from the Beekman Methodist Church. Interment at Beekman Cemetery will take place on Saturday at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research, in memory of James Lyder. He will forever live in our hearts. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 23, 2019