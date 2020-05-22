|
James M. Hayes
Beacon - James Matthew Hayes, 77, of Beacon, NY passed away at home from aggressive cancer while under the loving care of his wife Marsha.
He was born in Chicago to Thomas Hayes and Rosemary Kingsbury Hayes. His early career was with IBM World Trade Group in New York and Europe. Later he was an independent consultant in business and industry. Throughout his 42 years as a citizen of Beacon he was consistently dedicated to researching and proposing solutions that would enhance the quality of life for everyone in our city.
A Christian graveside service will be scheduled in the future at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
We were thankful for the dedicated staff of Hudson Valley Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to Odyssey Ministries which lovingly serves our special needs population within Dutchess County, care of Hopewell Reformed Church 143 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020