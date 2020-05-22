Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Hayes Obituary
James M. Hayes

Beacon - James Matthew Hayes, 77, of Beacon, NY passed away at home from aggressive cancer while under the loving care of his wife Marsha.

He was born in Chicago to Thomas Hayes and Rosemary Kingsbury Hayes. His early career was with IBM World Trade Group in New York and Europe. Later he was an independent consultant in business and industry. Throughout his 42 years as a citizen of Beacon he was consistently dedicated to researching and proposing solutions that would enhance the quality of life for everyone in our city.

A Christian graveside service will be scheduled in the future at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.

We were thankful for the dedicated staff of Hudson Valley Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to Odyssey Ministries which lovingly serves our special needs population within Dutchess County, care of Hopewell Reformed Church 143 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -