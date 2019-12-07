|
James Martin Sr.
Hopewell Junction - James Martin Sr.
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather
Entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2019 after a battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born October 12,1939 at home in Peekskill NY to the late Ida (Totten) Martin.
Formerly from Mohegan Lake NY moving to Hopewell Jct. in 1986 and spending the last 3 years of his life in Chatham NY.
He married Elaine L. Paterson (Martin) on January 20,1968 at the Assumption Church in Peekskill NY, His wife predeceased him on November 28,2006.
He is also predeceased by his brother Harold (John) Martin, a sister Lillian (Midge) Perez, and an infant daughter Margaret Leslie Martin.
James better known as "Jimmy" or "Jim" to his family and friends had many hobbies and loves. Besides his daughter and grandkids and great-grandkids he loved spending time camping, working with his hands, being outside, and playing cards. In his younger years he was an avid bowler as well. He was most proud of being a 50 year member of Local 235 Labors Union in Elmsford NY, and being an active member on the Board of his camping association at Lake Adventure in Lords Valley PA. He also spent many hours talking about his love of being a volunteer Firemen for Columbia House 133 in Peekskill NY where he joined in 1963 and worked his way up through the ranks to being Fire Captain in 1971.
Surviving family are his Daughter Margaret-Leslie Martin-Braginton (husband Kenneth) Gloversville NY, 8 Grandchildren Danielle-Marie Martin of Tannersville NY, Devin J. Martin-Braginton (wife Samantha) of Hunter NY, Damian M. Martin-Braginton of Gloversville NY, Christian T. Martin-Braginton of Hunter NY, Craig E.M. Martin-Braginton, Cadence-Ann G. Martin-Braginton, Bailee-Elaine R. Martin-Braginton and Blaine A.D. Martin-Braginton all of Gloversville NY, 7 great- grand children, His sister Carol Roberts of Peekskill NY and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by all that were blessed to have him as part of their lives but deeply missed and forever loved by his family. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home 895 Route 82 Hopewell Junction. A Funeral Service will be Thursday at 10am in the Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park Putnam Valley, NY where he will finally be reunited with the love of his life, his wife Elaine after 13 long years.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019