|
|
James Michaelis
La GRANGE - James H. Michaelis, 70, of La Grange passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie on May 15, 1949 to the late Howard J. and Genevieve G. (Grant) Michaelis. Jim was a top graduate of Cornell University.
Jim ("Dude") was best known for working on his family dairy farm in LaGrange for many years. He also belonged to the Mohawk Hunt Club and various farming organizations. After retiring from farming he turned his passion into a love for gardening and tending to his chickens. He was also thrilled to watch his grandchildren grow and get to know him.
James is survived by his two children, Traci and her husband, Riley Glanz and Jeffrey and his wife, Shylea Michaelis; his grandchildren James, AJ, Lila, Kelsey and Jack; his sisters, Karen Fiegl and Elaine and her husband, Bill Lee; and niece and nephews Chris, Pat and Kim.
Calling hours will be 5 - 8 pm on Friday, August 30th at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 am from the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornell Annual Fund for Agriculture & Life Sciences.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019