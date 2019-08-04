Services
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James N. Scannell Obituary
James N. Scannell

Haines City, Florida - James Nicholas Scannell, a resident of Haines City, Florida and former Beacon resident, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Haines City, Florida after an automobile accident. He was 24.

James was a political science major at University of Central Florida. He was a 2012 graduate of Beacon High School and had attended Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie. James enjoyed politics, law and the New York Yankees. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

James was born October 20, 1994 in Peekskill, New York and the son of Matthew and Virginia Buck Scannell.

James is survived by his father of Wappingers Falls and mother of Haines City, Florida; his brothers, Robert Scannell of Haines City, Florida and Matthew Scannell of Otisville, New York; his sister, Kristine Gocmen and her husband, Omer of Beacon; his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Deborah Buck of Largo, Florida; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Joyce Scannell of Croton on Hudson; several aunts and uncles; three nieces and one nephew; as well as his beloved cats, Trouble and Daredevil.

As per the family's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon for a memorial service.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
